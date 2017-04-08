Millersburg man faces fifth OVI charge
Facing his fifth charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence in 20 years, a Millersburg man made his initial appearance in Holmes County Municipal Court on Wednesday. Brock B. Eiler, 34, of 468 Wise St., is charged with OVI, driving under suspension, improper plates, failure to control and no seat belt.
