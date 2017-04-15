Meeting notes

Meeting notes

Standing committee reports were given and approved when Wooster Emblem Club met March 28. The club voted and welcomed new members, Phyllis Woodward and Janet Wharton. Thank you notes were read from Viola Startzman Clinic for the club's recent donation and Shreve Elementary School for the donation of bookmarks.

