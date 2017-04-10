Letter: Bill limits city control of cell towers
Senate Bill 331, as written and as enacted as of March 21, significantly limits the City of Wooster's ability to manage our community's public right-of-way and the siting of cellular facilities and infrastructure. This bill was passed by the legislature on Dec. 7, 2016, without any public discussion or input.
