Letter: Bill limits city control of c...

Letter: Bill limits city control of cell towers

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

Senate Bill 331, as written and as enacted as of March 21, significantly limits the City of Wooster's ability to manage our community's public right-of-way and the siting of cellular facilities and infrastructure. This bill was passed by the legislature on Dec. 7, 2016, without any public discussion or input.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster Apr 5 Peggy Tharpe 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar '17 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,183,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC