Cooper a true believer in Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Wooster will honor its Youth of the Year on April 27 during a dinner and auction event that board president Chuck Cooper says also is the organization's major fundraiser. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr 5
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC