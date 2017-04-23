Come sail away with Mohican Sailing Club
Prospective amateur sailors who sign up for classes presented by the Mohican Sailing Club should come prepared to learn the lingo and tie the knots. "It's a lot of fun," said club member Erwin Riedner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr 5
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC