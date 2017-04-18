Ballet Wooster premieres 'The Enchanted Toy Shop'
Seven months of planning and rehearsing will culminate Saturday and Sunday, as Ballet Wooster will present its spring performance, "The Enchanted Toy Shop and Other Dances." Along with that story ballet, the company's advanced dancers will perform a variety of contemporary pieces, with music as diverse as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Jane Eyre."
