Ballet Wooster premieres 'The Enchant...

Ballet Wooster premieres 'The Enchanted Toy Shop'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Record

Seven months of planning and rehearsing will culminate Saturday and Sunday, as Ballet Wooster will present its spring performance, "The Enchanted Toy Shop and Other Dances." Along with that story ballet, the company's advanced dancers will perform a variety of contemporary pieces, with music as diverse as "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Jane Eyre."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster Apr 5 Peggy Tharpe 1
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Mar 28 Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar '17 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC