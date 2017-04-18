Baldwin Wallace University celebrates...

Baldwin Wallace University celebrates its trees; other Earth Day college events

Tuesday Apr 18

Baldwin Wallace University will honor the more than 1,500 trees on its campus Thursday with an "Arboretum Day" celebration. BW has been honored with Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for a "commitment to promoting healthy trees and engaging students in conservation."

