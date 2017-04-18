Baldwin Wallace University celebrates its trees; other Earth Day college events
Baldwin Wallace University will honor the more than 1,500 trees on its campus Thursday with an "Arboretum Day" celebration. BW has been honored with Tree Campus USA recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for a "commitment to promoting healthy trees and engaging students in conservation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|M. Christine Grimwood, 89, Wooster
|Apr 5
|Peggy Tharpe
|1
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 28
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar '17
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC