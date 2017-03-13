Young ecumenical leader spearheads ef...

Young ecumenical leader spearheads effort to ban nuclear weapons

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Presbyterians Today

A Google search while gathering material for her master's thesis is what first connected Emily Welty with the World Council of Churches . With a Christian faith rooted in both the Presbyterian and Mennonite traditions, the young woman gravitated naturally toward participation in a global ecumenical community - especially one committed to working for peace and justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Presbyterians Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,638,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC