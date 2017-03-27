Young Boy Doesn't Like His New Beard
Two-year-old Milo loves testing new filters, but he didn't appreciate the beard look. Filmed in Wooster, Ohio, Milo wasn't shy in dismissing his new facial hair, because Milo is his own man and won't be influenced by the latest trends.
