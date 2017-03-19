Wooster Brush Company celebrates its Service Awards
More than 470 employees and guests celebrated The Wooster Brush Company's annual service awards at The College of Wooster in Lowry Center on March 18. Service awards were presented to 59 employees. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC