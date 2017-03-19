Wooster Brush Company celebrates its ...

Wooster Brush Company celebrates its Service Awards

More than 470 employees and guests celebrated The Wooster Brush Company's annual service awards at The College of Wooster in Lowry Center on March 18. Service awards were presented to 59 employees. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

