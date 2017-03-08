Swing Low makes me feel good, says England skipper after academic accuses rugby fans of being in denial over the song's links to slavery The England rugby captain has defended fans who sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - after an academic accused them of being in denial over the song's links to slavery. Dylan Hartley said the chant was more about the 'noise' and atmosphere generated at the Twickenham ground than any historical connections.

