Swing Low makes me feel good, says En...

Swing Low makes me feel good, says England skipper

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Swing Low makes me feel good, says England skipper after academic accuses rugby fans of being in denial over the song's links to slavery The England rugby captain has defended fans who sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - after an academic accused them of being in denial over the song's links to slavery. Dylan Hartley said the chant was more about the 'noise' and atmosphere generated at the Twickenham ground than any historical connections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC