Swing Low makes me feel good, says England skipper
Swing Low makes me feel good, says England skipper after academic accuses rugby fans of being in denial over the song's links to slavery The England rugby captain has defended fans who sing Swing Low, Sweet Chariot - after an academic accused them of being in denial over the song's links to slavery. Dylan Hartley said the chant was more about the 'noise' and atmosphere generated at the Twickenham ground than any historical connections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC