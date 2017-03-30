St. James offers five Brown Bag Concerts in April, May

St. James Episcopal Church will host five Brown Bag Concerts, beginning April 5 and continuing through Thursday, May 3. The concerts will feature vocal and instrumental music performed by College of Wooster students and will begin at 12:05 p.m. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.