St. James offers five Brown Bag Concerts in April, May
St. James Episcopal Church will host five Brown Bag Concerts, beginning April 5 and continuing through Thursday, May 3. The concerts will feature vocal and instrumental music performed by College of Wooster students and will begin at 12:05 p.m. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC