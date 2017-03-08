Police: Baby taken after mom's slaying is safe; suspect dead
WOOSTER, Ohio - Police say a woman was fatally shot and her 7-week-old infant was abducted in north-central Ohio, leading to a search that ended with the child safe and a suspect dead in an apparent suicide.
