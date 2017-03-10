Meeting notes

Meeting notes

There were four tables in play Friday afternoon at The Community Center, when Wooster Duplicate Bridge met March 17. Average was 42. Pairs above average were: Kay Wagner and Gale Metcalf 60; Dana and Virginia Brooks 49.5; Cheryl Backstrom and Bill Smith 44. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.

