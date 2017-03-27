Lyndhurst residents hear plans for Bolton School property nursing facility

About 80 residents attended a special Planning Commission meeting held Wednesday night at the Lyndhurst Community Center to hear details about Progressive Quality Care's plans to construct a nursing/assisted living facility at the former site of Bolton School. Residents were not permitted to speak at the meeting, but afterward several stated their opposition to the project, which would involve building a 108,000-square-foot, single story facility on the 10.5-acre site.

