Lyndhurst residents hear plans for Bolton School property nursing facility
About 80 residents attended a special Planning Commission meeting held Wednesday night at the Lyndhurst Community Center to hear details about Progressive Quality Care's plans to construct a nursing/assisted living facility at the former site of Bolton School. Residents were not permitted to speak at the meeting, but afterward several stated their opposition to the project, which would involve building a 108,000-square-foot, single story facility on the 10.5-acre site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC