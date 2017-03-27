Lyndhurst residents hear plans for Bo...

Lyndhurst residents hear plans for Bolton School property nursing facility

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Cleveland.com

About 80 residents attended a special Planning Commission meeting held Wednesday night at the Lyndhurst Community Center to hear details about Progressive Quality Care's plans to construct a nursing/assisted living facility at the former site of Bolton School. Residents were not permitted to speak at the meeting, but afterward several stated their opposition to the project, which would involve building a 108,000-square-foot, single story facility on the 10.5-acre site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) 22 hr Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC