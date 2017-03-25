Letter: Group urges support of Wooster levy
The Wooster Schools Alliance, a volunteer and community run organization, is encouraging all Wooster City School District voters to support the permanent improvement levy on May 2. The funds generated from the PI levy will be used to maintain our school district's buildings, upgrade technology and increase the safety of our facilities. By law, PI levy funds cannot be used for operating expenses or salaries.
