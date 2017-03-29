jia_naqvi

jia_naqvi

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Climate change is not only harmful to our physical health, it can be debilitating for our mental health as well, according to a report published Wednesday. Severe weather events and natural disasters linked to climate change have the most dramatic impact on mental health, according to the report by the American Psychological Association and ecoAmerica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10) Tue Randy Miller 7
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mar 6 kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC