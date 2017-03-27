Gallery: Hot Rods & Cool Cars
Dave Lewis took two years to build and paint this '32 Ford racer. It still has the original steel body, but it's now powered by a souped-up 255-in.3 1952 Mercury Flathead mated to a Chevy S-10 five-speed transmission.
