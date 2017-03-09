Engagement: Ashley Gill-Eric Leming
Brenda and Jimmy Myers and Terry and Donna Gill, of Wooster, announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley, to Eric Leming. He is the son of Charles and Connie Leming of Wooster.
