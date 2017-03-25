College of Wooster Jazz Ensemble concert scheduled for March 31

The College of Wooster's Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, professor of music, and Greg Slawson, jazz piano instructor, will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, at Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.

