College of Wooster Jazz Ensemble concert scheduled for March 31
The College of Wooster's Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combos, under the direction of Jeffrey Lindberg, professor of music, and Greg Slawson, jazz piano instructor, will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 31, at Freedlander Theatre, 329 E. University St. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription. If you are a current subscriber, please log in with your website account information for full access.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|zio-bot israeli
|5
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC