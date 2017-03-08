Celebrating Dr. Seuss

Celebrating Dr. Seuss

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Record

David Cotner of Wooster attended the program with his family, noting that his wife and a friend regularly bring their home-schooled children - a total of seven between the two families - to the library, where they can interact with other children and "read a lot." It was the first one she had attended at the Wooster library, said Robin Spark of Orrville who brought her 3-year-old daughter, Rylie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Lost. Should We Care? Mon kuda 8
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan '17 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC