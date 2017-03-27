BioZyme Hires Justin O'Flaherty As Area Sales Mgr In Virginia And Carolinas
BIOZYME HIRES JUSTIN O'FLAHERTY AS AREA SALES MGR IN VIRGINIA AND CAROLINAS Mar. 30, 2017 Source; BioZyme news release Justin O'Flaherty has been hired to serve as the Area Sales Manager in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia for BioZyme Inc. She is the fifth generation to grow up in an agricultural setting in her family. In her role as an ASM, she will work to develop new and build upon current dealer/partner and customer relations while promoting the BioZyme line of products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for County Auditor in Ohio (... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Randy Miller
|7
|Hillary Lost. Should We Care?
|Mar 6
|kuda
|8
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan '17
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC