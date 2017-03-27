BIOZYME HIRES JUSTIN O'FLAHERTY AS AREA SALES MGR IN VIRGINIA AND CAROLINAS Mar. 30, 2017 Source; BioZyme news release Justin O'Flaherty has been hired to serve as the Area Sales Manager in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia for BioZyme Inc. She is the fifth generation to grow up in an agricultural setting in her family. In her role as an ASM, she will work to develop new and build upon current dealer/partner and customer relations while promoting the BioZyme line of products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.