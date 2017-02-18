Studer celebrating 90 years
Harvey Studer, formerly of Wooster, will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Feb. 25. He and his family moved to South Carolina when he retired. He was a former commander of American Legion Post 68, Wooster and continues to be very involved in veteran activities since retirement.
