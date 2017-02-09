Semi Carrying Wheat Middlings Rolls O...

Semi Carrying Wheat Middlings Rolls Over On State Route 3

A semi carrying wheat middlings rolled over on State Route 3 just out of the city limits of Loudonville on Tuesday. Bill Manning 54 of Orville, Ohio was driving a 2000 international 9400 on State Route 3 North.

