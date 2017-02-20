Scout Trade-O-Ree

Scout Trade-O-Ree

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Daily Record

The eighth annual Buckeye Memorabilia Scout Trade-O-Ree is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 at Church of the Cross, 5100 Cleveland Road, Wooster. Hours of operation include Friday, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The two-day event is hosted by BSA Troop 68, Wooster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan 30 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC