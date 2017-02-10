Once - King of Hedge Funds,' College of Wooster Becomes a Skeptic an hour ago
"We were the king of hedge funds," said John Sell, an economics professor who also serves as the investment director at the $263 million endowment in the Ohio town of the same name. Now school officials have "increasing skepticism of active management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan 30
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC