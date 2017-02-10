Once - King of Hedge Funds,' College ...

Once - King of Hedge Funds,' College of Wooster Becomes a Skeptic an hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Bloomberg

"We were the king of hedge funds," said John Sell, an economics professor who also serves as the investment director at the $263 million endowment in the Ohio town of the same name. Now school officials have "increasing skepticism of active management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wooster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anthony Catanzarite Jan 30 bob ellis 1
searching for friend (Jul '14) Jan '17 Wondering 4
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 20
News Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v... Dec '16 American Man 4
News Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday Oct '16 Clinton-JobsOutso... 6
News Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11) Oct '16 agenda1 23
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Wooster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wooster Forum Now

Wooster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wooster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Wooster, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC