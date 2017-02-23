Ohio Light Opera announces summer lineup
A mix of old favorites, new blockbusters, and rarities form the 2017 summer lineup of the Ohio Light Opera, as the lyric theater company celebrates its 39th season of performances in residency at The College of Wooster's Freedlander Theatre . Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan 30
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC