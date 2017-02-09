Meeting notes
Wooster Emblem Club Sunshine chairman, Vice President Paulette Douglas, reported at a recent meeting that long-time member Rose Snowbarger passed away recently.. The club made a contribution in her memory to the Memorial Scholarship Fund.
