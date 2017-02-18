Meeting note
There were five rounds played Friday afternoon when Wooster Duplicate Bridge met Feb. 10. Average was 25. Pairs above average were: 34, Jim Black and David Schmidt; 29.5, Gale Metsker and Bitsy Loewenstein; 28, Kathy Slosman and Sue Cook. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
