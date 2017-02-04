Letter: Taking action against agenda of Trump
Participants in the International Women's March last weekend were asked to write a post card to their senators about what matters most to them and how they will continue to fight for it in the days ahead. This is the first action of 10 in the 100 days of resistance to President Trump's agenda.
Read more at The Daily Record.
