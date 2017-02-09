Gwendolyn Jones Mackey
Gwendolyn Jones Mackey, 91, a longtime resident of Nashua, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016 and took the heart of the party with her. Known as G-Ma to her children and grandchildren, she continued to dress in silly hats, dance with wild abandon, and yell furiously at professional athletes on television until the last few weeks of her life.
