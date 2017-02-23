Engagement: Sheri Johnson, Chris Kolley
Sheri A. Johnson and Chris L. Kolley of Wooster announce their engagement and approaching marriage in May at the Salvation Army in Wooster. The bride-elect is the daughter of Greg Wilcox of Wooster and the late Donna Wilcox.
