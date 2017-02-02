Engagement: Jennifer Mills, Joseph Co...

Engagement: Jennifer Mills, Joseph Conley

Jim and Carol Mills of Wooster announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer, to Joseph Conley of Akron. He is the son of Bob and Pat Conley of Wooster.

