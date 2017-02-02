Engagement: Amanda Hollinger, Aaron Ewoldt
Kelly Hollinger of Orrville and Linda Worthen of Wooster announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Amanda Hollinger of Vermillion, S.D., to Aaron Ewoldt, also of Vermillion. He is the son of Roger and Mary Ann Ewoldt of Iowa.
