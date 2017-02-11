Emancipation Proclamation is topic for Civil War group
John Fazio will be speaking on the Emancipation Proclamation at the Tuesday, Feb. 21 meeting of the Wayne County Civil War Roundtable. The program, to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Wooster branch of the Wayne County Public Library, is free of charge and open to the public.
