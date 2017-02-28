Anniversary: Paul and Helga Rich
Paul and Helga Sollner Rich, 6014 Fredericksburg Road, Wooster, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day. They were married Feb. 14, 1957 in Germany.
