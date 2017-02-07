90th birthday: Grant Carr of Smithville
He was formerly employed by Wooster Products Inc. and then Sandy Supply Inc. He is a former mayor of Smithville and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as church treasurer. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
