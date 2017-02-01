Your Money-Early financial aid letters shake up college decisions

While the official deadline for making a college decision is May 1, thousands of students across the United States already have been admitted to the schools of their choice. Many also have received financial aid offers, thanks to a new timetable from the Department of Education, which moved up the start date for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to Oct. 1 from Jan. 1. Yet making an educated decision about which school to attend is hard for admitted students because financial aid information is not available from all of them.

