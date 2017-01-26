Wooster Symphony Announces 101st Season

The Wooster Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2016-17 season lineup and the beginning of its second century of music. The season kicks off with a Black and Gold Weekend concert, celebrating The College of Wooster's combined homecoming and parents' weekend, Sat., Sept.17, 7:30 p.m., McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. A tribute to the late jazz legend Sarah Vaughan, the concert features the voices of Ren Marie, Dee Alexander, and Ann Hampton Callaway, and the combined forces of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and Wooster Symphony Orchestra.

