What's up?

Through Jan. 7: Wooster Camera Club annual exhibition, Wayne Center for the Arts, 237 S. Walnut St., Wooster. Reception Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. Jan 5: 10th annual Orrville Exchange Club Musical Variety program, 12:15-1 p.m., Orrville YMCA community room; free.

