Students stage walkout in protest against President Trump
Around 200 students and members of the Columbus community joined in a walkout Friday to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump and raise awareness about his agenda for America. Seth Harrison, a fifth-year in political science involved with NextGen Climate, had goals in mind when planning the rally.
