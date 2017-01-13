Meeting notes
On Nov. 7, Dorothy Pearson welcomed members to The Fireside Club meeting at the home of Beth Kail with Beth Miller as co-hostess. MacKenzie Haiss gave the program on her business, MacKenzie's Silver Lining in Wooster, which she began in 1983.
