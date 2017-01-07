Letter: Questions use of light at intersection
Having lived in Wooster for over 49 years, and witnessing many improvements, I do remain perplexed, however, at the city's decision to replace the traffic light with a blinking red light at Buckeye and North Streets where I totaled my car a few months ago. After stopping and waiting for what I perceived to be my turn to proceed, I was struck by a truck to my left and was unable to accelerate enough to prevent the accident.
