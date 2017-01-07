Five generations
Five generations of the Zuercher family gathered recently in Wooster, including great-great-grandfather Ken Zuercher , great-grandfather Mike Zuercher; grandmother Michele Burks and mother Tatum Burks holding Ezekiel Rakestraw. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
|Obama to campaign for Clinton, Ohio Dems as 201...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC