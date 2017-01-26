Feral cats to get homes instead of ne...

Feral cats to get homes instead of needles

Master of his porch, this fellow is bound for a new home, thanks to the Human Society and some cat rescue groups. A consortium of animal lovers teamed up to make the proposed West Salem trap-and-euthanize program unnecessary, sparing these East Buckeye Street ferals.

