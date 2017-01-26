Engagement: Abby Armbruster, David Valencic
Pam and Chuck Armbruster of Wooster announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby of Westerville to David Valencic of Sagamore Hills. He is the son of Linda and Joe Valencic of Mentor.
