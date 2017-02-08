Doylestown Police Department plans greater visibility
Coming off a 2016 with roughly the same report data as 2015, Chief Casey Tester is working to increase his department's public visibility. "Right now, at our Safety Town, we call it Safety Village, the police department and fire department only have one day apiece," Tester said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trading Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Catanzarite
|Jan 30
|bob ellis
|1
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Jan 13
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wooster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC