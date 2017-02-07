Daisy Brand Ohio plant expansion to a...

Daisy Brand Ohio plant expansion to accommodate cottage cheese production

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Dairy Reporter

An expansion will be adding 100,000 additional square feet of production space to make Daisy Brand cottage cheese products for the first time at its Ohio facility. Sour cream and cottage cheese manufacturer, Daisy Brand, is expanding its facility located in the city of Wooster, Ohio, to accommodate increased production capacity.

