Columbia Journalism School recognizes Toedtman

Flagler College informed local Historic City News reporters today that Jim Toedtman, a veteran journalist and director of the Forum on Government and Public Policy lecture series, will receive a distinguished Columbia Journalism School Alumni Award in April. According to the Columbia Journalism School, the alumni awards are presented annually for a distinguished journalism career in any medium, an outstanding single journalistic accomplishment, a notable contribution to journalism education or an achievement in related fields.

