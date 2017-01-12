Columbia Journalism School recognizes...

Columbia Journalism School recognizes Toedtman

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Historic City News

Flagler College informed local Historic City News reporters today that Jim Toedtman, a veteran journalist and director of the Forum on Government and Public Policy lecture series, will receive a distinguished Columbia Journalism School Alumni Award in April. According to the Columbia Journalism School, the alumni awards are presented annually for a distinguished journalism career in any medium, an outstanding single journalistic accomplishment, a notable contribution to journalism education or an achievement in related fields.

