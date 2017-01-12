Columbia Journalism School recognizes Toedtman
Flagler College informed local Historic City News reporters today that Jim Toedtman, a veteran journalist and director of the Forum on Government and Public Policy lecture series, will receive a distinguished Columbia Journalism School Alumni Award in April. According to the Columbia Journalism School, the alumni awards are presented annually for a distinguished journalism career in any medium, an outstanding single journalistic accomplishment, a notable contribution to journalism education or an achievement in related fields.
Wooster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|searching for friend (Jul '14)
|Fri
|Wondering
|4
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Ohio, Michigan electors say they won't switch v...
|Dec '16
|American Man
|4
|Bill Clinton to campaign in Columbus area Saturday
|Oct '16
|Clinton-JobsOutso...
|6
|Coroner: Ohio man was decapitated after fatal s... (Jan '11)
|Oct '16
|agenda1
|23
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Trump's Scorched Earth...
|Oct '16
|AmericanWoman
|1
