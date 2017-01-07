College of Wooster Art Museum exhibit features visual storytellers
The College of Wooster Art Museum begins 2017 with exhibitions by two consummate visual storytellers -- Los Angeles-based artist Alison Saar, who will present "Breach," featuring sculpture, painting and prints, and northeast Ohio's own Amber Kempthorn, who will show "A River Isn't Too Much to Love," which includes drawing and collage. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.
